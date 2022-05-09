Namibia: Four Tourists Missing in Fish River Canyon

A SEARCH is currently underway for four tourists who went missing in the Fish River Canyon on Saturday.

South African couple Trevor Burger (63) and his wife Samantha (50) from Franschhoek in the Western Cape is said to be among them.

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) spokesperson Nelson Ashipala confirmed that a rescue team composed of NWR and the Ministry of Environment, Tourism, and Forestry officials has been dispatched to the canyon.

"The group of four adults embarked on their journey on Saturday, 7 May 2022. They sent out a distress call after reaching the first campsite. Our team rushed to the area where they indicated they were but we did not find them there," he said.

Ashipala urges all tourists and hikers that end their journey in the canyon to clock out at the Ai-Ais Hotsprings Resort before continuing to their respective destinations.

"We again urge all tourists that are tackling the Fish River Canyon hike to please ensure safety by sticking to the routes, and where possible, to use a guide for this undertaking," he said.

This is a developing story.