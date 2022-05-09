Namibia: Four Tourists Missing in Fish River Canyon

9 May 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

A SEARCH is currently underway for four tourists who went missing in the Fish River Canyon on Saturday.

South African couple Trevor Burger (63) and his wife Samantha (50) from Franschhoek in the Western Cape is said to be among them.

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) spokesperson Nelson Ashipala confirmed that a rescue team composed of NWR and the Ministry of Environment, Tourism, and Forestry officials has been dispatched to the canyon.

"The group of four adults embarked on their journey on Saturday, 7 May 2022. They sent out a distress call after reaching the first campsite. Our team rushed to the area where they indicated they were but we did not find them there," he said.

Ashipala urges all tourists and hikers that end their journey in the canyon to clock out at the Ai-Ais Hotsprings Resort before continuing to their respective destinations.

"We again urge all tourists that are tackling the Fish River Canyon hike to please ensure safety by sticking to the routes, and where possible, to use a guide for this undertaking," he said.

This is a developing story.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X