Angola: President of UN General Assembly to Visit Angola

Luanda — The President of the General Assembly of the United Nations, Abdulla Shahid, is expected to pay a working visit to Angola on May 11 to 14, ANGOP has learnt from the Permanent Mission of Angola to the United Nations.

The diplomat's agenda includes a visit to the Venâncio de Moura Diplomatic Academy and a trip to drought-hit Cunene Province, as well as hold separate meetings with the Foreign Affairs minister Téte António and the resident coordinator in Angola, Zahira Virani.

The President of the General Assembly of the United Nations is elected by a simple majority three months before he formally takes office.