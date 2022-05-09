Angola: Sao Tome and Principe President Visits Angola

8 May 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Sao Tome and Principe President, Carlos Manuel Vila Nova, starts Monday a state visit to Angola.

Carlos Vila Nova arrived Sunday night at the Angolan capital and was received by the country's Foreign Affairs minister, Téte António.

The Sao Tomean President is to meet with his Angolan counterpart and participate in the plenary session of the National Assembly (Parliament), where he will deliver a speech and sign the Honour Book.

Angola and São Tomé and Príncipe formalized bilateral cooperation relations in February 1978, through a General Agreement of Friendship and Cooperation, and the Joint Commission created in January 1980.

In 1995 the two countries signed a Reciprocal Investment Protection Agreement, aimed to create favourable conditions to stimulate private initiatives and intensify economic cooperation between the two states.

In 2019 the two Portuguese Speaking African nations identified new areas for cooperation that included tourism, transportation and hydrocarbons exploitation.

The two countries are members of the Portuguese Speaking Community (CPLP) and of the Gulf of Guinea Commission (GGC) maintaining politico-diplomatic relations in these and other fields of cooperation.

The Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe, an African archipelago located near the equator, in the Gulf of Guinea zone. It is part of a volcanic chain with impressive rocks and coral formations, as well as tropical forests and beaches.

