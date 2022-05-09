Namibia: Probe Continues in N$5.7m Dagga Case

9 May 2022
New Era (Windhoek)

The police are still investigating the case of five men, who were allegedly found in possession of N$5.7 million worth of dagga in Windhoek last year.

According to prosecutor Sylvia Kauluma, some of the MTC records are yet to be obtained, laboratory results have also not been filed, and there are two outstanding witness statements.

Furthermore, the "company manifesto for the involved company is still to be obtained".

Thus, Windhoek magistrate Linus Samunzala postponed the matter to 21 June for the police to finalise its investigations.

The court also issued a warrant of arrest against one of the accused, Kabotsa Willard, who failed to make an appearance in court.

His bail money of N$30 000 was forfeited to the State by order of the court.

According to his lawyer, Samson Enkali, although they communicated on 26 April, he did not inform him he would not be in attendance for court proceedings.

Willard (32), a Zimbabwean national, alongside Paul Jonas (32), a Tanzanian citizen, and Namibian nationals Shaun Krems (25), Phensley Auchab (27) and Sydney Garoeb (25) are charged with a count of drug dealing and an alternative charge of drug possession.

The State alleges the group was found in possession of Cannabis with an estimated value of N$5 740 500 on 18 October 2021 at Prosperita, Windhoek.

The group was arrested during an undercover operation by the Namibian police.

All accused are currently on bail.

The group is represented by Enkali.

