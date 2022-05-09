Namibia: Ex-Cop Walks Free

Andre Majiedt, a former police officer who was convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for carrying out an armed robbery in Windhoek, had his conviction and sentence set aside on appeal by the High Court.

Appeal judges Dinah Usiku and Herman January concurred that the Regional Court erred when it convicted and sentenced Majiedt (54) in November 2018.

Majiedt was convicted by the court on a charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances and subsequently sentenced to 15 years imprisonment, of which five years were suspended for a period of five years on condition that he is not convicted of robbery or an offence, of which violence is an element committed during the period of suspension.

The court also declared him unfit to possess a firearm for five years.

However, the High Court indicated the Regional Court failed to note that Majiedt's version of events was corroborated by various witnesses.

"The version of the appellant, as placed before the court, was never challenged by the State and, thus, remains as a reasonable version before the court," said the judges.

Furthermore, evidence should be considered in its totality from which then the court would be able to draw certain inferences.

According to witnesses who testified during his trial, Majiedt robbed three people at gunpoint in Khomasdal after they had bought alcohol, valued at N$30 821 for a bar.

He allegedly pointed a gun at the driver (known to him) of a bakkie that was carrying the stock, and ordered him to get out of the car.

He then drove off with the car and goods.

Majiedt was arrested that same day after he drove the car and its load to his girlfriend's house.

In his defence, he stated he was allegedly being robbed when he saw a car with a person who was familiar to him.

He demanded the car so that he could escape from the robbery.

He also requested the driver to call the police.

Thus, he never had the intention of stealing the vehicle or the goods that were loaded in it.

For his appeal, Majiedt was represented by Tuna Nhinda, while Karin Esterhuizen represented the State.