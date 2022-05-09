Uganda: Eastern Orthodox Church's Bishop Kibuuka Ordains More Priests

9 May 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

The presiding Bishop for the Evangelical Orthodox Church (EOC) in Uganda, Jacinto Kibuuka has ordained yet another set of priests.

The presiding Bishop for the Evangelical Orthodox Church (EOC) in Uganda, Jacinto Kibuuka has ordained yet another set of priests.

On Sunday, Vincent Olowo and Cyprian Anzo Draleke Kanuto were ordained at an event held at the Mamre International Prayer Centre in Kampala.

Speaking during the function, Bishop Kibuuka urged the ordained priests to be trustworthy but also behave in a Godly manner.

He also asked them to help families in ensuring the children are brought up well to ensure responsible citizens in future.

At the same function, Kibuuka commented about the controversial coffee deal that government entered into with Uganda Vinci Coffee Company (UVCC) , asking parliament to reject it.

"Saying(government) that what was decided is final is not wise. The people who are stakeholders were never consulted. Listen to God's voice which is the people. Parliament should reject the agreement,"Kibuuka said.

Pledge to serve

After ordination, the two priests pledged their commitment to serve God at all times and with all their hearts.

"I must thank God for this gift of becoming a priest. We were like Jonah who was thrown into the sea when we were ex-communicated from the other church but God brought this church as the big fish that swallowed us up. If we were to remain in the sea, we would have perished, " Vincent Olwo said.

He applauded Bishop Kibuuka and the Evangelical Orthodox Church for welcoming them into a new home.

"Thank you for bringing up to the Alter of God. It is now time to preach the word of God."

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X