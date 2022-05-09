Zimbabwe: Brother Kills Brother Over Alleged Child Abuse

9 May 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Midlands Bureau

Police in Silobela have launched a manhunt for a 37-year-old man who allegedly stabbed his twin brother whom he accused of abusing his child.

Police said the twin brothers, Vengesai and Martin Chatikobo who stayed at their parents' homestead had a quarrel with Vengesai accusing his brother of abusing his child.

"Vengesai then went away and returned armed with a sharp object which he used to stab his brother all over the body before he ran away," Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said.

"The matter was then reported to the police who attended to the scene. Martin's body was taken to Kwekwe District Hospital mortuary," he said.

Insp Mahoko said police were now looking for Vengesai who went into hiding after committing the crime.

Read the original article on The Herald.

