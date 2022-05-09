Gambia: Prof Gomez Reacts to New Ministerial Appointment

9 May 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Pa Modou Cham

Former deputy vice chancellor of the University of The Gambia, Prof. Pierre Gomez, who has been appointed as the new minister for Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (MoHERST), has reacted to what he called "another call to duty: An obligation to serve."

In a statement, Prof. Gomez expressed sincere thanks and appreciation to President Adama Barrow for appointing him as the new Minister for MoHERST.

"I must reecho that this gesture is another privilege we cherish; a duty we are resolved to accomplish; and a challenge we dare not betray."

Having spent 24 years serving as a higher education scholar, both within The Gambia and abroad, Minister Gomez said he couldn't help but be optimistic that the "new-old" assignment would be executed with utmost excellence.

He congratulated the new Vice President Badara Joof for his appointment and the stallion job done in his ministry.

"My sincere thanks and appreciation to the entire University of The Gambia community for the cordial working relationship they accorded me during my many years of service there, both as a lecturer and an administrator."

He also thanked his family, friends, and well-wishers for the congratulatory calls, texts, and social media posts.

"I am deeply honoured and may all our prayers be answered," he said.

He called on stakeholders, especially those within the spheres of higher education, to be further committed to the drive towards a much more responsive and productive higher education sector.

"With support from the hardworking staff at MoHERST and cooperation from all its satellite institutions, we are committed to delivering new dawn in Higher Education," he pledged.

