Gambia: Darboe Extends Olive Branch

Ousainou Darboe Leader and Secretary-General of the main opposition the United Democratic Party (UDP) has extended what seems to be an olive branch to President Adama Barrow.

Speaking after his Eid prayers, the opposition strongman suggested that the president should invite political opponents to have a chat. He however frowned at the idea of calling on his opponents through open media invitations.

"If the president wants to extend his hands to the opposition, he should use his protocol and invite the political opponents he wants to talk to. But who will call through the media and expect me to come and answer your call? Darboe asked.

He was responding to President Barrow's several calls on the opposition to join him, hands in glove to build a better, more productive and progressive Gambia.

He also admonished the president to avoid listening to the several men and women who always try to come between him and those who offer him good advice, whilst encouraging the president to avoid making statements that push people away in an already divided society.

While urging all Gambians to embrace unity, he stressed the need for a collective approach to the fight against corruption and finding solutions to the country's economic problems.

Darboe and Barrow were close allies after the 2017 elections and the UDP leader served the Barrow administration first as foreign minister and later as Vice President. The two men fell out two years later. This led to his dismissal from the Office of Vice President in March 2019.

According to Darboe, the reason for his sacking was because of UDP's refusal to endorse President Adama Barrow as presidential candidate for a second time. Barrow was later quoted that he had to take that painful decision 'in the interest of the country'.