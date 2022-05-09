Zimbabwe: Police Out in Full Force to Thwart Planned Shutdown

9 May 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Thandiwe Garusa

ZIMBABWE Republic Police (ZRP) details came out in full force to thwart a national shutdown Monday.

The shutdown, mainly spearheaded by civil society activists, was to protest the continued economic meltdown, exacerbated by a crippling public transport crisis over the past two weeks.

But there was little evidence of a shutdown in the capital, Harare Monday morning, with the majority of people going about their daily routines, except for some armed riot police who were deployed in the city centre.

Truckloads of riot cops in full gear could be seen patrolling along Harare's streets, some parked near the popular African Unit Square while other police officers are moving around in pairs.

Posting on twitter, the ZRP said it was ready to deal with anyone harassing or intimidating people who have decided not to stay home.

"The ZRP reports that the situation in the country is normal. The public is urged to report anyone trying to intimidate, harass or threaten members of the public who are peacefully conducting their day-to-day normal activities."

"Police are ready to ensure that peace continues to prevail throughout the country," the ZRP said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X