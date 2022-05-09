Zimbabwe: Police Out in Full Force to Thwart Planned Shutdown

ZIMBABWE Republic Police (ZRP) details came out in full force to thwart a national shutdown Monday.

The shutdown, mainly spearheaded by civil society activists, was to protest the continued economic meltdown, exacerbated by a crippling public transport crisis over the past two weeks.

But there was little evidence of a shutdown in the capital, Harare Monday morning, with the majority of people going about their daily routines, except for some armed riot police who were deployed in the city centre.

Truckloads of riot cops in full gear could be seen patrolling along Harare's streets, some parked near the popular African Unit Square while other police officers are moving around in pairs.

Posting on twitter, the ZRP said it was ready to deal with anyone harassing or intimidating people who have decided not to stay home.

"The ZRP reports that the situation in the country is normal. The public is urged to report anyone trying to intimidate, harass or threaten members of the public who are peacefully conducting their day-to-day normal activities."

"Police are ready to ensure that peace continues to prevail throughout the country," the ZRP said.