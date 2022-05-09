South Africa: This Week - SA Lawyer to Receive Calgary Peace Prize, International Day for the Argan Tree and Series of Talks On Land Occupations

analysis

The Psychological Society of South Africa is hosting a workshop on sexual consent among young adults; the Law Trust Chair in Social Justice in the Faculty of Law at Stellenbosch University is holding an expert roundtable on social justice, economic inclusion and immigration.

Tuesday, 10 May is the International Day of Argania. The argan tree (Argania spinosa) is native to the sub-Saharan region of Morocco, according to the United Nations (UN) information page on the event. It is a "fundamental pillar for sustainable development".

"The argan tree is typically a multipurpose tree that supports income generation, increases resilience and improves climate adaptation, playing a very important role in achieving the three dimensions of sustainable development - economic, social and environmental - at the local level," according to the UN.

One of the products derived from the tree is argan oil, which is extracted from the seeds and has multiple applications. It is valued in traditional and complementary medicine, as well as in the culinary and cosmetic industries.

On Tuesday, 10 May at 6pm, the Psychological Society of South Africa (PsySSA) will host a workshop on "Sexual consent among young adults: a moment or a movement?" - the first in a...