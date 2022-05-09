Ghana: New Executive Sworn in for Elwak Keep Fit Club

The El-Wak Keep fit Club, a fitness club based in Accra, has sworn-in eight new executives to a two-year term at a ceremony on Saturday held at the El-Wak Stadium.

The new executives who attained their positions at a recently held elections consisted Emmanuel Tettey Adamitey who won the position of Chairman and Rejoice Adoboi who won the position of Vice Chairman.

They were joined by Secretary Godwin Annan, Women's Organiser Nana Aba Clifford Wirrom, Organizing Secretary Andy Osal and Public Relations Officer (PRO), Francis AckatiaKwaidoo.

Others were Hassana Laary and Josephine Segbezi who were elected as Financial Secretary and Treasurer, respectively.

They were joined by other clubs including the Winners Keep Fit Club, Lekma Keep Fit Club, Blue Skies Keep Fit Club and the Achimota Keep Fit Club to mark the occasion.

Outgoing President, Prince Debrah entreated the new executives to exhibit the exemplary leadership that had defined the club for four decades and to lead the club to new heights.

In his remarks, the new Chairman TetteyAdamitey said his administration was going to transform the club through digitalization and the introduction of innovative models such as an active social media presence and release of their activities on YouTube for use by families.

He also added the pursuit of educational campaigns, creation of job opportunities and games with other fitness clubs as key on his agenda.