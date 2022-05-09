Ghana: GhIE Launches 2022 Ghana Infrastructure Report Scorecard

The Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE) has launched the 2022/23 Ghana Infrastructure Report Score Card in Accra under the theme "Building for Ever, Building to Last."

The Executive Director of GhIE, David Nyante in his address expressed the institution's delight to launch the 2022/23 Ghana Infrastructure Report Score Card.

He said a country which did not take inventory of its key infrastructure was impoverished with unemployment, lack of development and create shortage of basic social amenities.

Mr Nyante called on development partners to support this good cause to make this infrastructure audit a biannual affair.

He recalled that the last infrastructure report card was done in 2016 for Energy, Transportation and Water infrastructure, saying "These infrastructure were rated D3, which meant poor, and therefore those infrastructure needed quite a lot of intervention."

The six-member committee responsible for undertaking this audit for the 2022/23 Ghana Infrastructure Report Score Card has Magnus Lincoln Quashie as Chairman, Dr Michael Ankamah Bekoe - Co-Chair/Coordinator, Adjei Boateng, Samuel Boamah, Samuel Asare and Asante Antwi Fiifi as members.

The Chairman of the Committee, Magnus Lincoln Quarshie, in his remarks, said the theme for the 2022/23 Infrastructure Report Score Card is "Building for Ever, Building to last".

Mr Magnus, the past president of the GhIE (2014) added that the quality and quantity of any country's infrastructure were directly proportional to the quality and quantity of their access to engineering training and their professionals.

He said the quality, relevance, efficiency and sustainability of the country's infrastructure were key drivers of any developed economy.

The Co-chair and Coordinator of the committee, Dr Michael Ankamah Bekoe outlined the key infrastructure that were going to be audited by this year's infrastructure Report Score card to cover: water and sanitation, education health, transportation and telecommunication.

The President of the Ghana Institution of Engineering, Reverend Professor Charles Anum Adams, reiterated that no country would develop if it failed to periodically audit its key infrastructure and maintain them as the population and resettlement of the people increase.

"Quality infrastructure has the propensity of eradicating poverty. He called on development partners to support this effort," he said

Prof. Adams indicated that the Ghana Institution of Engineering was proud and poised to contribute to the national discourse on infrastructure in a structured way and to engage the public in a much simpler way to appreciate the level of our infrastructure.