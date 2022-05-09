Ghana: Salifu Wins National Duathlon Championship

Experienced cyclist, Seidu Salifu emerged victorious with sterling performance in the 2022 Cowbell National Duathlon championship staged at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Duathlon is an athletic event that consists of a running, followed by a cycling leg and then another running leg in a format similar to triathlons.

In a field that attracted over 15 contestants, Seidu put up his very best in the first leg of running and in riding continued with a good pace in the second leg of running to emerge winner in the maiden edition of the championship this year.

It was organized by the Ghana Triathlon Association.

In the end, Seidu earned the feat in a period of 1.02:01 seconds.

Michael Randolph also completed the threesome event in a time of 1.02:34 seconds to grab second place honours and followed by Foster Doevi in third with a time of 1.02:37 seconds. Yamin Amankwa Boamah followed in fourth position.

The adult women category was won by Britta Buchwaldt in a time of 1.31:02, also on a very competitive note.

She was trailed by Mercy-Jane Adorkor Pappoe in second position with 1.31:37 seconds, Elizabeth Ewusie in third with 1.32:51 seconds and Valerie Hairson and Marie Moreau in fourth and fifth, respectively.

The teens event for young athletes aged 13-17 years was dominated and won by Joseph Bastini and followed by Habib Abani in second position, Paul AdomakoApau in third and Tabury Aaron in fourth.

Robin Dazole won the boys' kids 8-12 years event in a time of 12:59 seconds and was followed by Tamba Akin Boamah in 14:28 seconds on second position, Elliot Rosa with 14:29 seconds in third and Yamin Amankwa Boamah in fourth.

The girls' category of the same age group was reduced to a two horse race between the eventual winner, ManonDazole in 14:39 seconds and runner up Tabuny Rose in 16:45 seconds.

The President of the Ghana Triathlon Association (GTA), Mr. Fuseini Bawa commended the participant and was hopeful subsequent event will be bigger and better.

The event was supported by Promasidor Ghana Limited, producers of Cowbell and other nutritional products.