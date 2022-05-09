Ghana: Bechem United Hold Hearts

Accra Hearts of Oak's aim to break Bechem United's home invincibility failed on Saturday when they were held to a 1-1 encounter at the Nana Fosu Gyabour Park on Saturday.

With their best home run recorded this season, climaxing it with a second on the table placement, the host had hoped to pull a big win over the defending champions in a bid to make a memorable season.

Likewise, the Phobians harboured dreams of stopping the Hunters at home, a venue they chalked all three points on their previous season there in the last season.

With the mixed ambitions, both sides sold a classic performance to the guys but failed to convert the chances created.

Despite the initial exchanges, it took the Phobians about 20 minutes to create a decent chance of note as Suraj Seidu misdirected a corner kick from a position closer to goal.

That forced the hosts to sit up and pushed more men forward in search of a goal.

That decision nearly paid off few minutes later when Clinton Doudou went close to scoring with a fierce drive that missed the target.

Bechem continued with the onslaught and snatched the leader on the 31st minute through Emmanuel Owusu.

A move into the Hearts area resulted in a corner kick which was taken beautifully into the Hearts goal area and was struck home by Owusu.

But the celebrations was short-lived as Suraj Seidu drew parity for the Phobians with a delicatelob over goalkeeper Abdulai Iddrisu.

After recess, Hearts of Oak got the first opportunity at goal but Salifu Ibrahim's effort went wide for a goal kick

Hearts continued with the onslaught and kept the host goal area boiling as Abdullai Iddrisu was forced to make two important saves to keep the side in the gameas Hearts Kwadwo Obeng Junior threatened in the 64th minute

Daniel Afriyie Barnie went close again late in the game but was denied by the goalkeeper again as Bechem United's winless run stretches to three games.