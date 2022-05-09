Ghana: May 9 Walk Held in Kumasi

9 May 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Former Asante Kotoko chairman Herbert Mensah and current Chief Executive of the club, Nana Yaw Amponsah led thousands of people in a walk on Saturday to commemorate the May 9 Accra Sports Stadium disaster.

The disaster, which happened 21 years ago, claimed as many as 126.

The walk took place on Saturday morning, with participants walking through Kumasi's main streets.

The May 9 disaster occurred on May 9, 2001, at the Accra Sports Stadium in Ghana, during a league match between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.

It claimed the lives of 126 people, making it one of the worst stadium disasters in African history.

At the time, Herbert Mensah was the chairman of Asante Kotoko and was well-liked by fans and the club's owner, AsanteheneOtumfuoOsei Tutu II.

Mensah has led a commemorative walk since the incident, but this year he was joined by Nana Yaw Amponsah.

The purpose of the walk was to remember the victims and preach against hooliganism at stadiums.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) and the National Sports Authority (NSA) will be joined by other stakeholders to hold a commemorative event at the main entrance of the stadium with fans of the two clubs expected to be in attendance.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X