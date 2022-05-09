Ghana: May 9 Walk Held in Kumasi

Former Asante Kotoko chairman Herbert Mensah and current Chief Executive of the club, Nana Yaw Amponsah led thousands of people in a walk on Saturday to commemorate the May 9 Accra Sports Stadium disaster.

The disaster, which happened 21 years ago, claimed as many as 126.

The walk took place on Saturday morning, with participants walking through Kumasi's main streets.

The May 9 disaster occurred on May 9, 2001, at the Accra Sports Stadium in Ghana, during a league match between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.

It claimed the lives of 126 people, making it one of the worst stadium disasters in African history.

At the time, Herbert Mensah was the chairman of Asante Kotoko and was well-liked by fans and the club's owner, AsanteheneOtumfuoOsei Tutu II.

Mensah has led a commemorative walk since the incident, but this year he was joined by Nana Yaw Amponsah.

The purpose of the walk was to remember the victims and preach against hooliganism at stadiums.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) and the National Sports Authority (NSA) will be joined by other stakeholders to hold a commemorative event at the main entrance of the stadium with fans of the two clubs expected to be in attendance.