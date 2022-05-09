South Africa: Minister Joe Phaahla Briefs Media On Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital, 9 May

press release

Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla will this morning (Monday, 09 May) conduct a site-visit and lead the official re-opening of the Accident and Emergency Unit at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital.

This is in line with an undertaking made in March this year that this critical unit of the facility will be ready by the end of April 2022 as part of phased-in approach to rehabilitate the hospital.

Minister Phaahla will be joined by Gauteng MEC for Health Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi, Deputy Minister of Health Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo and other senior government officials on a walk-about to check the progress made in refurbishing the hospital and also provide update on the next milestone.

The walk-about will culminate with media briefing to allow interaction between the media and the political principals.

Members of the media are invited to join the re-opening event and walk-about.