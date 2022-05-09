Namibia: Possible Police Negligence Investigated

Walvis Bay — A case of possible police negligence is being investigated in the Erongo region after a trial-awaiting prisoner escaped from the holding cells at the Walvis Bay police station.

Community affairs' commander Iileni Shapumba last week confirmed that they have since launched an investigation into the unlawful escape of Lukas Josef Kambanda Papata, who is one of the suspects accused of murdering a police officer last year in Kuisebmond.

He said Papata escaped from the holding cells on 23 April.

"A case of possible police negligence is being investigated, while we also launched a manhunt for the murder suspect," Shapumba said.

However, sources said the suspect was mistakenly released during a shift change.

"He was taken to the front cell in the charge office. He was there because he wanted to open a case against a police member shortly before the next shift started," the source explained.

According to the source, the new shift's members did not establish why the suspect was there. He saw an opportunity to produce a release document to the new shift. As a result, he was released from the cell.

Papata is one of the seven suspects accused of stabbing constable Asser Dominicus to death in June last year at Walvis Bay.

The deceased was walking home with his girlfriend after visiting friends when they were approached by the gang armed with knives.

Dominicus was stabbed twice but kept on walking, and collapsed about 200 metres away.

Meanwhile, the police are appealing for assistance and information that can help them trace the suspect.

Detective inspector Michael Ambambi can be contacted at 0816401600 or detective warrant officer Manzi Amamub at 0817248668. Alternatively, people can contact their nearest police station.