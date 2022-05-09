Namibia: Possible Police Negligence Investigated

9 May 2022
New Era (Windhoek)

Walvis Bay — A case of possible police negligence is being investigated in the Erongo region after a trial-awaiting prisoner escaped from the holding cells at the Walvis Bay police station.

Community affairs' commander Iileni Shapumba last week confirmed that they have since launched an investigation into the unlawful escape of Lukas Josef Kambanda Papata, who is one of the suspects accused of murdering a police officer last year in Kuisebmond.

He said Papata escaped from the holding cells on 23 April.

"A case of possible police negligence is being investigated, while we also launched a manhunt for the murder suspect," Shapumba said.

However, sources said the suspect was mistakenly released during a shift change.

"He was taken to the front cell in the charge office. He was there because he wanted to open a case against a police member shortly before the next shift started," the source explained.

According to the source, the new shift's members did not establish why the suspect was there. He saw an opportunity to produce a release document to the new shift. As a result, he was released from the cell.

Papata is one of the seven suspects accused of stabbing constable Asser Dominicus to death in June last year at Walvis Bay.

The deceased was walking home with his girlfriend after visiting friends when they were approached by the gang armed with knives.

Dominicus was stabbed twice but kept on walking, and collapsed about 200 metres away.

Meanwhile, the police are appealing for assistance and information that can help them trace the suspect.

Detective inspector Michael Ambambi can be contacted at 0816401600 or detective warrant officer Manzi Amamub at 0817248668. Alternatively, people can contact their nearest police station.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X