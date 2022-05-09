Zimbabwe: Business As Usual As Stay Away Call Flop

9 May 2022
The Herald (Harare)

PEACE loving Zimbabweans have shunned a purported stay away that was being pushed by rogue elements meant to destabilise the State.

Internet activists working in cahoots with students and trade unions have been pushing for a stay-at-home protest today citing economic challenges.

However, a snap survey across Zimbabwe's capital city, Harare showed that business was going on as usual.

Zimbabwe Republic Police said the situation in the country was normal.

"The public is urged to report anyone trying to intimidate, harass or threaten members of the public who are peacefully conducting their normal day to day activities.

"Police is ready to ensure that peace continues to prevail throughout the country," reads the statement.

