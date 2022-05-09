Namibia: City of Windhoek Commences With Seasonally Weeding Clean-Up Campaign

9 May 2022
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The City of Windhoek (CoW) recently launched the seasonal weeding clean-up campaign at the Katutura Cemetery.

The municipality said this is an effort to address weed control related demand and maintain a healthy habitable environment for all residents.

"This is part of the continuous Mayoral cleanup campaign which aims to engage and educate residents to change their behaviour and take full responsibility for their environment," added the authorities

City of Windhoek Mayor, Sade Gawanas expressed her gratitude to the resident who made the effort to participate in this initiative and emphasised that cleanliness can only be achieved through collaboration among various levels of the public, government, and private sectors, as well as the willingness of residents. "It is therefore mandatory that every property owner and the corporate world clean within a three-meter radius of their properties," she emphasised.

The municipal cemeteries were previously maintained through an annual bidding procedure, but due to financial constraints, the City Council has decided to clean the cemeteries seasonally and all areas to be cleaned are divided into zones to create job opportunities for small and medium enterprises.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X