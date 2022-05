Construction workers at a lodge near Etosha National Park discovered human skeletons while digging trenches on Friday.

The police have reported that the discovery was made at Onguma Tree Top Camp, situated to the east of Etosha National Park.

According to the police the skeletons that were dig up appear to be old and were taken to a police mortuary at Omuthiya.

An investigation into the findings has started, chief inspector Elifas Kuwinga of the police's public relations division reported.