Namibia: Indoor Fistball Classics Tournament Set for Coast

The indoor fistball tournament will take place this coming Saturday in Swakopmund at the SFC. The first match will kick off at 10 a.m. CFC 1 is traded as a favourite as they hold the indoor cup in their showcase since 2017.

The challenger might again be the first team from SKW. Although SFC is the only club that trains indoors, the first team has suffered many player departures since the beginning of the year hence they shall struggle to remain competitive. However, the team has always had a high spirit and with the fans on their side, anything could happen.

Since this tournament falls outside the scope of the national league, non-registered players and teams are also allowed to participate.

The teams are divided into 2 groups. The two best teams from each group advance to the semi-finals. Unlike in the league where sets are played, the tournament is contended according to time with 2 halves. The field length per half is also only 20 meters instead of the usual 25 meters in field fistball.