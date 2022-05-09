Namibia: Angolan VIPs Accused of Weapons Smuggling

As the joint investigation between Namibian and Angolan police regarding the firearms that were smuggled into Angola continues, it was discovered that some of the accused in the case allegedly involves prominent Angolan nationals.

This was revealed by Inspector General Sebastian Ndeitunga of the Namibian Police during his visit to the Angolan-Namibian borders recently.

"It was discovered that there are top officials in Angola who worked together with Namibians to purchase illegal firearms of different calibres and illegally transported them into Angola.

"Some senior officials in Angola are reported to be involved in this syndicate of illegal firearms smuggling. They have made contact with Namibians, including firearm dealers here to acquire those firearms," he said.

He, however, refused to provide further details on the matter, saying more information would be revealed once the investigation is complete.

Earlier this month, Nampa reported that Angolan citizens who wish to purchase firearms in Namibia should present a letter, signed by the chief of police of Angola to Namibian firearm dealers, adding the procedure is part of the agreement between the two countries on matters of security.

"Namibians who are assisting Angolans to buy firearms will face the law. Namibians should always find themselves on the side of the law and avoid making deals that are not permitted by law," he warned.

Last month, the two countries jointly launched the investigation involving 13 firearms and 450 rounds of ammunition that were sold by Namibian firearms dealers and illegally transported into Angola.

According to Ndeitunga, the issue happened around 2017, and it was only discovered this year after an Angolan national was found with illegal firearms.

The case was then traced to Namibia.

It was reported that four people, including a Namibian national, have been arrested.

However, the Namibian national was released on bail after appearing in court, he said.

Ndeitunga said the suspects used documents with a forged signature of the commander general of the Angolan police to purchase the weapons.

No terrorism

Last week, the Angolan officials, including the commander general of the Angolan police, Arnaldo Carlos, paid a visit to Namibia for the second time in about two weeks.

The visit tackled bilateral discussions focused on deepening cooperation on matters pertaining to civil protection, terrorism, and smuggling of firearms and fuel, among other cross-border issues.

During his remarks, the minister of safety, Albert Kawana, said Namibia would never allow illegal weapons from Namibia to destabilise Angola and the SADC region in general.

Kawana further hinted they will also not allow terrorist groups to weaken Angola's peace and security.

"That will not happen, and we will take action against those criminals who want to destabilise Angola, as their elections are approaching," he said.