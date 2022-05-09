Namibia: Osona Residents Faced With 100 Percent Levy Hike

OSONA Village residents are up in arms over levy increases of more than 100% on individual accounts for sectional titles which the Okahandja municipality recently implemented.

The two types of residences at the village near Okahandja are sectional titles and freestanding houses for single residential use.

Homeowners with a current monthly levy of N$771,09 would now, for example, be faced with a N$2 182,43 monthly levy.

Resident John Sinonge says: "At first it was the tariff on electricity, then water went up. On 1 May we got a shock when we were told the increase was implemented. We are affected, depending on the value of the house. In my case it is from N$50 to N$300 per month."

He says residents were not able to provide their input at last month's meeting.

"We have a committee that represents us, but we were told it was already implemented. It seems there is nothing we can do about it ..."

Another resident, who prefers to remain anonymous, says: "It doesn't make sense that some people's rates are moving from N$700 to more than N$2 000, while others are lower."

He says there should be transparency on how rates are calculated.

"The Okahandja municipality should give us answers as to how they plan to use the money, because there is no development at the village. No clinics or other essential services have been brought to us," he says.

Ceekay Snyman says he is not happy.

"We were informed we would be consulted, but we now find ourselves having to pay N$2 300, up from N$300."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Osona Village homeowners' association has rejected what they refer to as an "abrupt" decision by the municipality.

The association in a letter addressed to property managers OPMC last week said residents are already subjected to increases elsewhere.

"The Osona Village homeowners' association would like to inform your good offices that we have joined hands with the community call to boycott the implementation," the letter stated.

It said the new invoices for general residential or sectional title tenants remain on hold, and that general residential owners noted an increase of between N$400 and N$1 500 in their current levies.

The homeowners are demanding that OPMC halts the instruction of the Okahandja municipality to implement the increases.

They are also demanding that OPMC engage the municipality on the position of the community in the matter.

Contacted for comment, Okahandja municipality chief executive officer Alphons Tjitombo said he would only be able to comment on the matter later this week.