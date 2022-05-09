Africa: Nigeria Stun Title Holders Ghana At WAFU B U20 Championship

Nigeria shocked defending champions Ghana as they defeated their arch rivals 2-0 in their opening Group B match at the WAFU B U20 Championship in Niger on Sunday.

Goals in each half was enough to settle the match as the Flying Eagles swat aside the Black Satellites at Stade Seyni Kountche in Niamey.

Goals by Ibrahim Muhammad and Ahmad Abdullahi helped the Nigerians to go top of the group and all but seal their place in the knock-out stages of the tournament.

The victory in the three-team group takes them to the top of the table and a draw in their next game will confirm their place in the semi-finals.

Ghana will have to raise their game next game against Burkina Faso if they are to have any chance of advancing after the defeat left them with no points.

Following recent setbacks against Ghana, the Nigerians were determined to make amends and this showed them they raced into the lead.

Muhammad, who plays for local side Maikunkele, put his side ahead in the 5th minute after receiving a long Adams Olubi pass from the middle before rounding up goalkeeper Gregory Obeng Sekyere for the opener.

Sekyere made a fine save from a free-kick midway through the first half before Nigeria shot-stopper Nathaniel Nwosu parried Zubairu Ibrahim's dipping free-kick.

Substitute Abdullahi sealed the victory for the Flying Eagles in the 72nd minute as his shot was inadvertently turned in by a Ghanaian defender.

Muhammed was named Man of the Match and will be key for Nigeria when they take on Burkina Faso in their next game on Wednesday.

Ghana will have to wait until Saturday to play Burkina Faso.