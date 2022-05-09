South Africa: After Zondo Findings, What Will ANC Do About 'Gupta Minister' Mosebenzi Zwane?

8 May 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

With the ANC claiming to be undergoing a process of 'renewal', and with the possibility of a national-stage loss in 2024, it now appears that the party is about to face a major test in front of voters. With the Zondo Commission making clear findings about Mosebenzi Zwane, it is still not clear that the party is, in the real world, going to act against him.

While it is relying on internal processes and a "task team" to guide the party on how to handle the Zondo findings, it is uncertain that voters have the patience to wait for this process. In short, what happens to Mosebenzi Zwane could soon indicate whether the ANC is serious about its "renewal" or not.

Astonishingly, even top leaders in the party cannot yet even hint at what they want, or think is going to happen.

Zwane is the Chair of Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Transport. He is expected to chair meetings in Parliament aimed at holding Ministers to account.

That is despite Chief Justice Raymond Zondo stating, "... Zwane had cooperated with the Guptas while serving as MEC in the Free State provincial government, where his departments had performed very poorly, and he...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

