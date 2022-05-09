South Africa: Setback for Disciplinary Case Against Proteas Coach Mark Boucher After Paul Adams Refuses to Testify

analysis

Adams, who named Boucher at SJN as one of the players who called him a "brown shit" in a team song more than 20 years ago, issued a statement on Sunday saying he had said his piece and would take no further part in pursuing Boucher.

While Adams seems reluctant to press on with the matter, his refusal to subject his SJN testimony to further scrutiny at Boucher's DC seriously weakens Cricket South Africa's (CSA) case against the Proteas coach.

Even though Adams stated he never wanted to "single Boucher out", the fact remains he did just that -- by naming him at the SJN. And without the opportunity for both CSA and Boucher's legal representatives to test Adams' SJN statements, the case against the coach has been undermined.

"I went...