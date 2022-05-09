Nigeria: A-Ibom Senatorial Aspirant Urge Nigerians to Pay Attention to Human Rights

Uyo — A chieftain of the People's Democratic Party PDP, Barr. Ekong Sampson has said that Human rights was critical in modern democracy, and urged Nigerians to pay more attention to the issue.

Sampson, by who is an aspirant for Akwa Ibom South (Eket) Senatorial district seat in 2023 and a former member of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly spoke on Sunday while interacting with newsmen in Uyo

He stressed that Institutionalizing human rights in the system would help to solve a insecurity, corruption and other challenges bedeviling the country today.

He expressed concern that the country was moving away from the basic sensibilities of human rights, and commended the Nigerian Press for being at the forefront in the fight for human rights protection.

His words: "It is true that I am contesting for Akwa Ibom South (Eket) Senatorial district seat. I look forward to victory, but I need the support of all including the media to win. So I intend to go to the Senate and my enablers are zoning, experience and capacity.

"And human rights is one area that makes a lot of sense to me because it is so critical in modern democracy. The problem of insecurity, corruption, infrastructural deficit can properly be addressed if we pay more attention to issue of human rights.

"But quite often we neglect the role of human rights in governance, people are no longer talking about human rights.The Press has been at the forefront of the fight for human rights, but we cannot leave the challenge only to the People.

"I think we need to take it to the Legislature because Human Rights is central to civilized democracy. I will be an active player in the senate, using the dynamics of law to drive the interest of my people"

The Senatorial aspirant who noted that besides his experience and capacity that he equally enjoys massive support of party stakeholders and supporters to go to the senate in 2023.

He stressed that as a grassroot politician and having served as a Commissioner for Environment and Petroleum Resources, he is best qualified for the position because he understands what was needed to address the challenges of his people.

"Akwa Ibom South (Eket) Senatorial district is the largest in Akwa Ibom State with 12 Local government Areas . We are the major oil producing Belt in Akwa Ibom State.My Senatorial district faces serious environmental challenges.

"And as a former Commissioner for Environment and Petroleum Resources I am properly armed with the demands of my Senatorial district. My rich background, as a Lawyer, former State Lawmaker equips me for the senate", Sampson asserted.