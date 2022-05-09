South Africa: Day Six - the Long Journey to a New Home

analysis

The Skhaftin Bus -- a mobile, plastic-free grocery store -- reached its final destination of a six-day road trip through South Africa, arriving at Kannemeyer Primary School in Grassy Park, Cape Town to lines of children elated with the potential the bus could bring.

'It worked," said Ilka Stein as she turned into the street of Kannemeyer Primary School with shaky hands.

After nearly two years of developing and bringing to life the concept of a mobile, plastic-free grocery store that not only promotes the idea of sustainability, but provides the communities with low-cost food alternatives -- her bus had found its new home.

The streets were slick with water and rain was pouring from the sky, but still, every student at the school was waiting in their courtyard cheering, jumping and smiling as bus driver Bruce Mkhwanazi gave his final swing of the no-power steering wheel into the premises.

The bus (which is more than 40-odd years old, has no power steering and windscreen wipers that stopped working in thick Knysna mist) travelled more than 1,800km through five provinces over six days.

