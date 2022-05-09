Namibia: Commentators Weigh in On IPC Standoff

Walvis Bay — Commentators believe the Independent Patriots for Change acted within their party constitution by giving controversial Swakopmund regional councillor Ciske Smith-Howard the ultimatum to either resign or risk being fired.

Smith-Howard was given until Friday last week to leave the party.

Smith-Howard recently also resigned from her position as the chairperson of the Erongo regional council, where she was facing a vote of no confidence.

Romeo Goseb, who also served for years as a local authority councillor, says the latest development in IPC shows that any party operative should subscribe to the party's constitution, but that disunity should not be displayed publicly.

"There is no one beyond the party directive, including the party president. First and foremost, I have read through the IPC constitution, and it speaks how party operatives should behave and conduct themselves at all times," Goseb said.

"In this case, Smith-Howard was of the opinion that she was voted by the masses. However, the masses didn't vote for an independent candidate on behalf of IPC but for a candidate member that was posted by the party. There is no way she would have been voted for by the masses had she not been on the party ticket other than being an independent candidate."

He added IPC is still an infant party, and it is bound to make mistakes, but it will fall back on its constitution like any other party.

According to Goseb, Smith-Howard's likely departure will not affect the party's overall performance.

However, he fears the party's reputation will be damaged in the long run if the disunity among party officials continues to play out in public.

Electorate watching

Political analyst Rui Tyitende is of the view that newly formed political parties need to be very clear on what they do not condone or accept, as certain compromises should be made because voters are watching.

"This type of situation is not isolated to IPC, thus political parties from the onset should be very clear as to what they condone and how they can compromise, as the electorate is watching," he explained.

"However, I don't think it would be that significant, although she has some sort of following, it might have a serious dent on the party going forward."

Another commentator Ndumba Kamwanyah said although Smith-Howard is popular in her constituency, there might be some negative impact, especially from the white members of the party.

"However, I think it will soon be forgotten, and it might not have that much of an impact on the party, as Smith-Howard is also a controversial member herself," Kamwanyah said.

Smith-Howard has been at loggerheads with the party and was initially summoned on 18 December to establish whether she had committed misconduct or breached provisions of relevant legislation.

She has also been accused of fraudulent activities involving documents she submitted to verify her proof of residence as required by the Regional Councils Act 22 of 1992, and was restrained in October 2021 by the IPC from acting in any manner or form on behalf of the IPC or any representative of the party.

She was reinstated earlier this year after recommendations by attorney general Festus Mbandeka, but was hit with her marching orders by the IPC.