South Africa: Police Officer and Two Patients Dead After Shooting Inside Cape Town Hospital

The New Somerset Hospital in Cape Town erupted into violence on Saturday when a man shot and killed three people inside the facility. The victims included a police officer and two patients. All were shot in the head.

What is normally a place of healing was turned into a crime scene on Saturday after a gunman killed three people.

The drama unfolded at the New Somerset Hospital in Cape Town on Saturday around 6pm when a scuffle broke out between a man and a police officer. The man managed to disarm the officer, shooting him first. According to police, he proceeded to a ward where he allegedly shot two patients, one by the name of Gerrit Carolus, 48, from Laingville in St Helena Bay. The second victim's name is not yet known. Both men died at the scene.

Constable Donay Phillips, 32, from Sea Point police station, succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Members of Carolus's family said he had suffered from bipolar disorder since 1992 and had been receiving treatment for a leg injury that had turned gangrenous. He was admitted to the hospital on 6 April and was scheduled to have his leg...