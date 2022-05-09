Nigeria: Blessings Ng Drops New Music Video "Chimobimo"

Gospel music worshiper and minister Blessing Ngozi, Popularly known as Blessings Ng is out with the much anticipate music video: 'Chimobimo'.

The video drop under AllBaze Music Label gives expression of God's exceeding love, grace and mercies.

The song title 'Chimobimo' in Igbo, a language largely spoken in the Southeastern part of Nigeria translates as 'God knows my heart' in English language is a song of worship to the Almighty God, it also conveys message of hope and restoration to it's listeners.

According to Blessing, 'Chimobimo' is a special song that reminds us of God's unfailing love to His children. It has message of hope reminding us that God knows our heart desires.

In her words: " Humans are always in need of one thing or the other, no matter how small and then we have prayed to God, at times it may seem like it's taking too long for God to see us through but trust that God has heard your prayers and knows your heart desires even before saying the prayer."

Blessing Ngozi, Popularly known as Blessings Ng, is a Nigerian gospel singer, songwriter, worship leader and recording artist, she was born in Nkanu LGA Enugu State Nigeria, the youngest of seven children. She graduated from university of Lagos, and she became popular after releasing her first album Titled Jesus Has The Final Say, with some hit songs like Ogini, Chimobimo, His Name is Jesus among others.

The video was shot in Hitlab Studio in Lagos state under the creative direction of David Cliq and exclusively produced by AllBaze Media.