Malawi Name Training Squad Ahead of 2023 Afcon Qualifiers

Malawi coach Mario Marinica says continuity and consistency will be key in the Flames' preparations for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.

Marinica made the remarks on Wednesday morning when he named a 27-man provisional squad of local based players which will go into camp on Monday to start preparations for the two AFCON qualifiers matches against Ethiopia and Guinea.

He said: "We will try as much as possible to build on continuity and consistency and at the same time to look to get new faces. Like I said before I want everyone to be here on merit and based on performances regardless of age and clubs where they are coming from.

"If anyone in the country plays well and proves that he has potential, we will not hesitate to give them a chance to prove their capabilities at national team level.

"We are looking at players that are in-form but also bridge the gap by looking at the future. We will continue assessing players how they are preforming and if people show they are good enough they will be called.

"We have players and staff members we worked with in AFCON, but they are also new ones who are for the future. I casted my net very wider for the coaches and every single one of them deserves to be here from a performance-based point of view and they have to continue performing to remain here,"

The Flames will have a two-phase camping session with the first one expected to end on 22 May. The second phase, which will include foreign based players to be announced next week, will start on May 22 all the way through to the match days.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Malawi By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Malawi will host Ethiopia on June 2 before facing Guinea four days later.

The following is the full squad:

Goalkeepers: Ernest Kankhobwe, Clever Nkungula, Charles Thom

Defenders: Stanley Sanudi, Paul Ndlovu, Blessings Mpokera, Alick Lungu, Mark Fodya, Kelvin Kadzinje, Gomezgani Chirwa, Frank Chikufenji, Hadji Wali, Precious Sambani, Patrick Banda

Midfielders: Chimwemwe Idana, Yamikani Chester, Schumacher Kuwali, Micium Mhone, Chikoti Chirwa, Innocent Msowoya, Chawanangwa Gumbo,

Attackers: Stain Dave, Anthony Mfune, Mphatso Kamanga, Gaddie Chirwa, Chiukepo Msowoya, Zeliat Nkhoma

Technical Panel: Marian Mario Marinica (Head of Techncial Panel), Patrick Mabedi (Assistant Coach), Franco Ndawa (Assistant Coach), Clwyd Jones (Assistant Coach/Sports Psychologist/Data Analyst), James Sangala (Technical Support Manager), Major Rodgers Mhongo (Assistant Technical Support Manager), Victor Mphande (Goalkeeper Trainer), Gift Ligomeka (Team Doctor), Chikondi Mandalasi (Physiotherapist), Peter Mgangira, Enos Chatama (Understudy Coaches), Lawrence Waya (Intern Data Analyst)

Source: Football Association of Malawi