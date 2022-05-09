Namibia: Interpol Joins Search for Local Human Trafficking Victims

The Namibian Police has teamed up with Interpol, embassies and other international organisations in a collaborative effort to search for 26 Namibians, who have been trafficked to the Middle East.

In March this year, the local police unearthed a possible human trafficking syndicate that lures young Namibians to the Middle East under the guise of job opportunities.

It was reported that 26 Namibians, between the age of 27 and 40, have been human trafficked to Oman.

The investigation into the case was launched in which various people were questioned - and among those people are those who almost fell victim to the syndicate but managed to escape.

"We have been in contact with our counterparts in different parts of the world. We have also engaged Interpol because this is an organised crime, and all the law enforcement globally need to work together to assist in tracing the victims," said police chief Sebastian Ndeitunga.

In a telephone interview with New Era, Deputy Inspector General Joseph Shikongo urged any Namibian who suspects a family member is trapped in another country or lured into human trafficking to reach out to the Namibian police.

It was further reported that the majority use truck drivers, who, for a fee, transport them to neighbouring countries, especially South Africa, where further arrangements are in place to board planes to Oman.

Disappointingly, upon arrival in Oman, the promised salary changes to a reduced amount, equivalent to N$3 000 or less.

The misunderstanding between employer and employee inevitably leads to disputes that include poor working and living conditions, abnormal working hours and ill-treatment by the employer - to mention but a few.

Ultimately, the police said the employees demand to return to Namibia but their passports and mobile phones are confiscated, and the employers demand the payback of the funds used to purchase the ticket and visa.

In a fight against trafficking in persons in the country, the ministry of gender equality and child welfare, in conjunction with the national coordinating body (NCB) and with the support from the UN Migration Agency (IOM), launched the National Referral Mechanism and Standard Operating Procedures for the identification, protection, referral and safe return of victims in 2019.

This achievement forms part of an initiative on strengthening coordination in response to trafficking in persons in Namibia.

The tool was developed to guide stakeholders in enhancing collaborated efforts in the implementation of combating trafficking as well as to identify and protect the victims.