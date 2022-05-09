Namibia: Okakarara Artist to Auction Work for Charity

OKAKARARA-BASED visual artist Larry Kazombiaze continues to make his mark in the art industry.

He has been making a name for himself since doing sketches of top officials and politicians and delivering them to their offices.

His best work so far is of the three Namibian presidents: founding president Sam Nujoma, Hifikepunye Pohamba, and reigning president Hage Geingob, which was displayed at Namibia's twenty-fifth independence celebrations.

Kazombiaze has also sketched Prince William after the prince visited Namibia for a week-long wildlife conservation trip in 2018.

He says he paints to encourage others to use their abilities for the greater good.

"I mostly use pencil and acrylic or oil paint on canvas," he says.

Kazombiaze sells his art to make a living, and says he is currently working on one of his biggest projects for 2022 - an exhibition and auction.

The event will be called the 'One Night in Namibia' charity auction, which he plans to host in the capital in November.

"I will be showcasing a few of my recent works, including sculpture impressions."

Kazombiaze's biggest achievement, he says, is when he had the privilege to display his art at Namibia's jubilee celebrations, which were broadcast live on television.

"I also had the privilege to auction some portraits of the three presidents, the first lady, and a few Cabinet ministers," he says.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The portrait of first lady Monica Geingos was bought for N$50 000, he says.

Kazombiaze has also painted a mural of the late chief Hosea Kutako at the head office of the Namibian College of Open Learning at Katutura.

"My biggest challenge is that I want to open an art school that would benefit upcoming artists, but the challenge is the inability to get land and capital for the project."

He appeals for any kind of assistance to realise this dream.

Kazombiaze started drawing and painting at a young age and credits his school for motivating him and boosting his confidence to pursue his art dream.

He says he is inspired by his family, friends, leaders, and people he considers heroes.

He advises fellow artists to follow their hearts, cultivate their skills, and to remember that patience is a virtue.