Nigeria: Pia - We'll Reject Imposition of Members of Host Communities Trust Fund Commission - Hoscon

9 May 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emem Idio

Yenagoa — National Chairman of Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas, HOSCON, Dr. Mike Emuh, has said the group will reject any imposition of member on the Host Communities Trust Fund Commission that would be set up to manage the three percent operating cost, OPEC, allocated to the host communities under the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA

According to Emuh, any nominations by the multinational oil companies or state governors for the trust fund commission would be rejected, adding that the traditional rulers and leadership of the host communities should be allowed to nominate members of their communities to manage the funds that would accrue to them.

Emuh, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, weekend, while inaugurating the state chapter of HOSCON under the leadership of Hardy Theophilus, advised the host communities to be united and desist from fighting themselves but channel their energies towards attracting development to their domains.

He also condemned crude oil theft and illegal refinery, describing the acts as destructive to the environment and ecosystem and called on the leadership of oil producing communities not to allow themselves and communities to be used to perpetrate crimes and criminalities.

"No state governor or President will do that for us but the traditional rulers, the Community Development Committee, CDC, Chairmen of the host communities will decide who and who can represent them to receive the funds (the percent) and decide what kind of development projects that will be carried out with the three percent trust fund."

