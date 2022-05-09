Namibia: Tourism Battles to Rise From Covid Blow

AFTER losing about N$3,2 billion in foreign currency earnings in 2020 through Covid-19 the tourism industry cannot survive on domestic travel alone.

This was revealed in a research paper released on Thursday by the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR), titled 'Namibia's Tourism Industry - Rising from the Ashes'.

Namibia's central bank reported that travel and tourism, which includes travellers' expenditure on accommodation, meals, and local transport services, lost around N$3,2 billion in foreign currency earnings in 2020 alone.

An assessment report from the United Nations System (UNS), which is based on information from the Namibia Statistics Agency, showed that about 96,5% of businesses have been adversely affected by border closures, quarantine restrictions, and fears surrounding virus contraction during travel.

"A particularly hard-hit subsector are the conservancies and the wildlife economy, which represent a considerable 20,3% of employment in the tourism sector," the report reads.

The occupancy rate reached a monthly average of 24% in 2021, which is up from 16% in 2020.

"However, these relative improvements remain a far cry from pre-pandemic years when 50 % occupancy rates were the standard," the IPPR's report reads.

The UNS report, however, cites sources which estimate that the total income losses for the tourism industry may have reached N$2 billion in 2020.

This is N$1,2 billion less than the Bank of Namibia's estimation.

They particularly raised concerns over the vulnerability of tourism-dependent businesses in communal conservancies, which are crucial for local employment opportunities and environmental protection.

"Indeed, conservancies have little capacity to raise money when confronted with financial difficulties.

"More recent evidence indicates that the financial and human resource costs of the pandemic-induced economic crises have been more severe than initially predicted," IPPR researcher Dietrich Remmert says.

The sector in 2019 accounted for earnings of N$ 5,1 billion in 2019.

The tourism industry currently believes continued low vaccination rates in Namibia is painting the country as unsafe for visitors, and remains a massive hurdle for economic recovery in the sector.

The industry met on 18 January this year for the launch of a Covid-19 vaccination drive to increase the uptake, which now stands at 19,8% of the targeted population.

The targeted population involves the 1,7 million inhabitants of the country who are eligible for vaccination.

Last year, the country saw 233 692 tourists arriving in the country. This is out of the 354 508 overall arrivals in the country, and is an increase from the 169 565 arrivals that were recorded as tourists, according to the latest statistics from the tourism ministry.

Remmert says despite the attempt by hospitality establishments, conservation parks, lodges and tour operators to shift their packages to the local market, it is not sustainable.

"At the same time, however, the domestic market is simply too small to sustain the industry in the long term," he says.

The head of the Hospitality Association of Namibia, Gitta Paetzold, says while the support from the local market boosted the morale and cash flow of businesses, they cannot do without international visitors.

"International projections that foresee a gradual and increasingly strong recovery of international travel, particularly in the high-end segment, represents a most welcome outlook for Namibia," Remmert says.

FIX IT

Remmert expresses concern over the sector's lack of discussion around the future prospects for international tourism.

"It is crucial that this discussion considers not only local issues and trends validated by data, but also global developments and guidance from leading international tourism organisations," he says.

He further warns that the government's pursuit of resource extraction projects such as oil and gas exploration risks damaging the country's reputation as environmentally conscious.

Namibia recently reported oil discovered by TotalEnergies, Shell Namibia Upstream BV, and Qatar Energy, while the government is also venturing into green hydrogen to aid economic recovery.