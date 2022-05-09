Uganda: Ssemujju - Muhoozi Should Face Army Court Martial

The spokesperson of the Forum for Democratic Change(FDC) Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, has said Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba should face the court martial over his recent political pronouncements on social media and elsewhere.

The first son and a group of his family and friends have held various birthday celebrations across Uganda in honour of the serving military general.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some say his political pronouncements contravene the Constitution and the UPDF Act which bar serving army officers from dabbling in partisan politics.

Ssemujju told The Nile Post after a news conference at the party headquarters that the conduct of Muhoozi goes against the Constitution, the UPDF Act and the Code of Conduct for the army.

ADVERTISEMENT

"His remarks and printing of campaign T-shirts for the 2026 general elections is an outright campaign that should make Muhoozi a candidate for the general court martial but because he is a son of Museveni, his crimes against the Constitution are instead being cheered on by the whole military leadership and cabinet ministers," he told the Nile Post.

Ssemujju said that Museveni must educate his family to know that Uganda is not part of his estate that they will inherit when he eventually dies.

"We want to encourage Museveni to hand out a list of his properties to his children and wives. Uganda is not a family property and Kainerugaba must know this. We will mobilise the country to resist any attempt by Museveni to hand over our country to any member of his family," he said.

He said that as a party they welcome the filing of a suit against Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Gen Wilson Mbadi (CDF) and the attorney general relating to political pronouncements that Muhoozi has been making.

"We thank lawyer Tegule Gawaya for filing the case and hope the Constitutional Court will expeditiously and transparently determine it," he said.