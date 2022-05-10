Southern Africa: SA Couple Safe After Fish River Canyon Alarm

A South African couple reported missing during a hike in the Fish River Canyon over the weekend have been located and are safe.

After a search had been launched for South Africans Trevor Burger (63) and his wife, Samantha (50), who had been reported missing, it emerged on Monday afternoon that the couple are safe.

The executive director in the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, Theo Nghitila, said it was known where the couple and other hikers reported to be feared missing in the canyon were, and nobody was missing.

"There is no emergency," Nghitila said.

He said the South African couple did not log out when they left the canyon and they were safely home.

A search for the couple was launched after it was reported that they had sent out distress signals on Saturday, indicating they were lost in the canyon.

Namibia Wildlife Resorts spokesperson Nelson Ashipala on Monday urged all tourists and hikers who end their hike in the canyon to clock out at Ai-Ais Hotsprings Resort before continuing to their respective destinations.