Southern Africa: SA Couple Safe After Fish River Canyon Alarm

Olga Ernst / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)
The Fish River Canyon in Namibia in 2017.
9 May 2022
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

A South African couple reported missing during a hike in the Fish River Canyon over the weekend have been located and are safe.

After a search had been launched for South Africans Trevor Burger (63) and his wife, Samantha (50), who had been reported missing, it emerged on Monday afternoon that the couple are safe.

The executive director in the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, Theo Nghitila, said it was known where the couple and other hikers reported to be feared missing in the canyon were, and nobody was missing.

"There is no emergency," Nghitila said.

He said the South African couple did not log out when they left the canyon and they were safely home.

A search for the couple was launched after it was reported that they had sent out distress signals on Saturday, indicating they were lost in the canyon.

Namibia Wildlife Resorts spokesperson Nelson Ashipala on Monday urged all tourists and hikers who end their hike in the canyon to clock out at Ai-Ais Hotsprings Resort before continuing to their respective destinations.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X