Edtech startup, Manara, has raised $3 million in pre-seed funding for its cohort-based training --platform geared towards growing the tech-talent pool in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Manara fashions itself as a social impact edtech startup offering training in computer science to anyone that qualifies for the program. While its students do not pay any tuition fee, they are required to commit 10% of their salary in their first two years of employment to Manara.