Rwanda: Senators Assess Service Delivery in Health Sector

The Senatorial Committee on Social Affairs and Human Rights is on a national tour to assess the state of service delivery in the health sector.

Particularly, their aim is to establish the state of service delivery in hospitals, and the progress made on the treatment Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) in the country.

The 15-days tour that started on Monday, in the City of Kigali is expected to reach all provinces of the country.

Some of the districts that are set to be visited include Musanze, Burera and Rulindo in the Northern Province, Nyaruguru, Huye, Muhanga and Kamonyi in the Southern province.

In the Eastern Province they include Nyagatare, Ngoma, Rwamagana and Bugesera while in the Western Province, Nyamasheke, Karongi, Ngororero and Rusizi will be visited.

In total, the senators say they cover 50 health centers, 15 district hospitals, two referral hospitals as well as four private hospitals.

Senator Adrie Umuhire, the President of the Senatorial Committee on Social Affairs and Human Rights told The New Times that the assessment originates from some of the reports that the upper house has been receiving.

"Last year, we received a report from Rwanda Governance Board (RGB) indicating that people are not satisfied with the service delivery from their health facilities, so we are finding out what is missing as advisors of the government, and suggest solutions," she noted.

The 2021 Rwanda Governance Scorecard indicated 22 percent of Rwandans are not satisfied with their medical treatment services.

Among the respondents m 35 per cent decry the customer care services in health facilities whereas 36.3 per cent decry the medical supply services.

NCD treatment services in health centers

She also indicated her committee will visit 50 health centers checking on their readiness and preparedness to deal with NCDs.

Umuhire recalled the Upper Chamber of Parliament toured the country back in 2016 and realised there are NCD treatment services in district hospitals, but not health centers.

"And this is a big issue, because not all citizens are able to travel from their remote villages to a district hospitals. It can aggravate their medical conditions," she expressed.

In health centers, the committee is checking on the number of staff, their competency and the supply of medical equipment to cure NCDs.

After the tour, the committee will hold talks with the Ministry of Health officials, Rwanda Social Security Board and other stakeholders in the health sector.