Rwanda: PSF's Jeanne-Françoise Mubiligi on How to Beat Female, Youth Stereotypes in Business

interview

Women are increasingly becoming influential in various sectors, including in business. The Private Sector Federation (PSF) recently introduced a special cluster, particularly for women, young entrepreneurs, and people with disability. Its recent reforms saw their representation even more enforced.

The New Times' Jade Natacha Iriza interviewed Jeanne Francoise Mubiligi, the new Vice President of PSF and an entrepreneur involved in construction, on what the special cluster means, how the women and youth can leverage the available opportunities, and how her business journey thus far.

Excerpts:

For those who don't know, explain what PSF is and its role.

The Private Sector Federation is an umbrella of different services for business people organised under five clusters--trade, industry, agriculture, services, and the special cluster for women, youth, and people with disabilities. We do advocacy, and capacity building, and provide access to market, capital, and different opportunities through networking.

Have you always thought you would be a businesswoman? How did you get here? I grew up in an environment of businesspeople and my father was a businessman himself. So I was inspired by my family's spirit of fighting and working to get where they want.

What would you say was the most trying moment as a business person?

I think business has different ups and downs and when the down comes, it is not easy. The most difficult is maintaining cash flow, or when you have to cut off some employees like in the case of the pandemic. It was particularly difficult because it affected both the business and the employees. When you have to give up on employees, cutting down costs, is not the best moment.

What are some business myths you don't agree with?

When I was the chairperson of the chamber of women entrepreneurs, women would tell us different stereotypes they met, and the most unacceptable for me is when, for example, a businesswoman presents a project in a sector where women are not usually involved, bankers or any other partner doubt or ask them questions like, "are you sure you will be able to achieve, go through and get the business done?"

Is it true that one doesn't need education to be a successful business player?

I don't agree. You may start a business without education but once you are in the business you will need it in a way. Be it training or any other additional knowledge you can get through different programs, you will have to be educated to be able to overcome the challenges and have the managerial skills needed in your domain. For me, it is a force.

You can have a bright idea without being educated. But once you have it, take time to make sure you have all the knowledge that is needed, bring in the people with the skills you don't have, and also take time to study what you are going to do and understand it well. For example, when you have a business you cannot say the accountant will do all the work, that you will be okay and accept everything they give you. You should be able to understand and analyse the numbers they will give you, so you need some skills and training of some kind.

In the recent reforms of PSF, clusters previously called chambers were reduced to five from ten including the agriculture cluster, industry cluster, trade cluster, services cluster, and the special cluster, which includes women, young entrepreneurs, and people with disabilities. What does this mean?

We used to have 10 chambers with poor representation of people from all levels. It was restructured so that people are represented from the cell level to the national level. For example, before, people with disabilities were not represented while they are also in business. They are now represented in the new structure.

Normally, that cluster should not exist. We have a special cluster for women, youth, and people with disability because there is still an underrepresentation of these people in business. They are hence facing more challenges than men/ other people generally. To bridge the gap, we have to be specific and intentional in giving them different services that help and advocate for them.

In your perspective would you say women are active enough in the business sector in Rwanda?

I think women have come from afar. Women have always been doing business but not professionally. So we just make sure businesses owned by women are also formalized and increase in number to meet the numbers of men. I can't stay it is fine now because otherwise we wouldn't have a special cluster specifically for women. So there is work and advocacy to be done, and help women professionalize their businesses, while also cutting the barriers they face as they do this.

There are a lot of benefits of having a formal business. For example with the effects of the pandemic, the government provided businesses with the economy recovery fund. If you had your business registered, it was easier to get it, while for informal it was so difficult even if the government also thought of them in the second phase. There are several other opportunities you would miss out on as well. For example, an unregistered business cannot ask for loans. It's important to formalize your businesses so you can tap into all available opportunities.

Where in the private sector would you say there's potential and that you would advise young investors to consider?

I would say there's a need for innovation. We need to innovate our ways of business which I think young people could use as an advantage. They can see business with a new creative eye, and with technology involved, they could take advantage of their young perspectives.

Agriculture, for example, is a booming sector today. Opportunities are many and there are different funds available. Even during the pandemic, the agriculture sector remained the most needed so it's very important to emphasize that we need to innovate agriculture and formalize it.

What would be your advice to young people in business today or thinking of joining?

I encourage them very much. There are a lot of opportunities and a lot to be learned. The biggest advantage they have in Rwanda is that the government also encourages them with many availed incentives. I would also encourage them to stay informed. There's information that is not out there, so it is up to them to search and look for it. Also, take a step in the business, and take a look at how others do business, through internships. After getting an idea of the business environment, then take your ideas and bring them to reality.

Any final thought?

It's very important for the youth to get platforms where to exchange ideas and their personal journeys. There are there, it's not only with PSF. It is important to network, and be open and positive. Even if you have to be mindful of the risk but you have to stay positive as you journey into business.