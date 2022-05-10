Kenya: Mobile Subscriptions in Kenya Slows in 2021

Nairobi — Mobile subscriptions in Kenya increased by 6.0 percent to 65.1 million in 2021, slower growth than the 12.6 percent growth registered in 2020.

According to the 2022 Economics survey released by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, mobile money subscribers rose by 8.5 percent to 35.2 million over the same period.

In addition, over the same period, mobile numbers ported decreased by 24.8 percent from 1,437 to 1,081 partly attributed to hesitation by subscribers to move from one operator to another.

Mobile Number Portability (MNP) is a service that enables users to change or 'port' mobile operators while retaining their numbers.

Over the same period, the value of mobile commerce transactions grew by 63.2 percent from 9,392 trillion to Sh 15.3 trillion in the same period.

The number of total transactions recorded a 16 percent jump to 2,165 million.

The number of money deposited through agents rose by 44 percent from 3,231 billion to 4, 666 billion while the transfer from subscriber to subscriber rose by 30 percent from 3, 234 billion to 4,191 billion.

Mobile money transfer agents rose from 264,390 to 292,301 and the mobile money transfer service subscribers rose from 32 million to 35 million.