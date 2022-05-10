Rwanda: Inspiration Backup Dismissed as Govt Announces Changes to Miss Rwanda

The Minister of Youth and Culture Rose Mary Mbabazi has announced the official halt of Rwanda Inspiration Backup from organising the annual beauty pageant, following several allegations of misconduct and abuse towards contestants.

Minister Mbabazi disclosed the development in an exclusive interview with The New Times on Monday, May 9.

Under the new changes, she said that her office in partnership with the Rwanda Culture Heritage Academy (RCHA) are ready to search for a new organiser, 'if need be'.

Minister Mbabazi, however, failed to give an official comment when questioned on the emerging concerns of whether this could be the last year Rwandans experience the contest.

"That is not our main focus today. Rather we are working with various partners to see that the contestants are supported and are not deprived of their awards," she said.

RCHA, she said, has been tasked to hold accountable all pledges made by sponsors during the contest.

"We are committed to ensure that this doesn't create a void or any gap. The winners deserve their prizes, and that is what we want to first complete."

It is not clear whether the popular contest will reoccur, but Mbabazi argues that it is time to let investigators do its work.

"The best thing to do right now is to wait and see what comes out of court proceedings," she added, "That is when we can get a clear way forward."

Mbabazi's comments came hours after her office decided to suspend the beauty pageant to allow for completion of investigation in the case of Dieudonne Ishimwe, Chief Executive of Rwanda Inspiration Backup.

Ishimwe commonly known by stage name Prince Kid, was arrested on April 26 over sexual abuse towards contestants on different occasions.

He has been at the helm of the Rwanda Inspiration Backup since 2014, under which tenure the pageant produced nine different beauty queens.

Colombe Akiwacu, Doriane Kundwa, Jolly Mutesi, Elsa Iradukunda, Liliane Iradukunda, Meghan Nimwiza, Naomi Nishimwe, Grace Ingabire and now crown-holder Divine Nshuti Muheto.

The New Times understands that Ishimwe's file was handed to prosecution last week with three charges including rape, soliciting sexual favours as well as sexual harassment.

According to Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), Miss Rwanda 2017 Elsa Iradukunda was also arrested on Sunday, for allegedly attempting to tamper with the ongoing investigation.

Since his arrest, several parties have intervened mainly to stand in solidarity with contestants who were allagedly subjected to sex abuse during the beauty pageant on different occasions.

First Lady Jeannette Kagame also hosted several contestants in a gesture she said aimed to reassure them of protection and also pledge support.