Kenya: Gideon Moi Withdraws From Odinga Running Mate Race, Endorses Kalonzo

Nairobi — Kanu party leader Gideon Moi will not be appearing before the seven-member panel seeking Raila Odinga's running mate under the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition.

KANU's Secretary for Political Affairs Fredrick Okang'o said Moi will instead back Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

"Our national Chairman Gideon Moi was shortlisted to appear before the panel. We have received instructions that he will not be appearing before this panel because he had written a letter where they had endorsed Kalonzo Musyoka," Okang'o told journalists at the Serena Hotel in Nairobi.

Moi was scheduled to appear before the committee of eminent persons on Monday afternoon.

"While Senator Gideon Moi is suitable and capable to be the running mate of Odinga, on this one he will not be appearing. He has seen it fit to endorse Kalonzo Musyoka," Okango said.

The committee of eminent persons on the selection of a running mate for the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance flag bearer Raila Odinga kicked off interviews Monday and is expected to conclude on Tuesday when three names will be handed to Odinga to choose.

The panel chaired by former Cabinet Minister Noah Wekesa is interviewing the 11 shortlisted candidates.

Those who have faced the panel so far include Sabina Chege who was fronted by Jubilee,Narc Kenya Leader Martha Karua,Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho whose names was proposed by Odinga's Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

Others shortlisted include Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Narc Kenya's Martha Karua, Murang'a Women Representative Sabina Chege, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth and Moi.

Kalonzo has vowed he won't face the panel, with leaders loyal to him saying he is "overqualified" and should just be given the job for Azimio to win.