Nigeria: Mayweather Visits Amaechi, Reveals Plans to Establish a Boxing Academy in Nigeria

Mayweather revealed Amaechi is concerned about empowering Nigerian youths, which a boxing academy can achieve

Renowned American boxer and boxing promoter, Floyd Mayweather wants to establish a boxing academy in Africa, especially in Nigeria to build young fighters.

Mayweather, a former WBC Super featherweight champion said this when he visited frontline All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Aspirant and Minister of Transportation, Rt Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi at his Abuja residence early Monday morning.

Mayweather said Amaechi is always concerned about empowering the youths, hence his support is needed to actualize his goal of setting up the boxing academy.

"The ultimate plan is to find the next Mayweather. I want to work with kids, I will come over to meet and talk to make sure we are all on the same page, and slowly start building these fighters.

"We just want to help. It's all about giving back, helping the youths and the young generation coming up.

"I want to build a boxing camp for the kids. Different American trainers will come over and work with them.

"There are so many talents in the sports world over there in the United States, and Africa is dominating in the U.S now. There are so many hidden talents, so much skills, so we want the world to see these skills.

"We don't want it to be hidden, like I was able to display my skills and talents to the world, here I am today. I want to build an academy just for the children to grow," Mayweather said.

In response, Amaechi told the boxing great that he believes the federal government would support any initiative to harness more talents in the country, which would also create jobs.