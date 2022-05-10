Southern Africa: Under Secretary Fernandez's Travel to South Africa and Zambia

document

Under Secretary of State Jose W. Fernandez will travel to Cape Town, South Africa, May 9-11, and Lusaka, Zambia, May 12-13, to engage with government officials, business, and members of civil society to support our shared objectives regarding trade and investment, public health and environment programs, and pandemic relief.

In Cape Town, Under Secretary Fernandez will give a keynote address at the Invest in Africa Mining Indaba, Africa's largest mining investment conference, where he will focus on the importance of U.S. support and investment for developing and securing more resilient critical mineral supply-chains. The Under Secretary will focus on promoting increased investment in Africa to further job growth, greater economic inclusion, and opportunity for citizens in the United States and across the continent. He will also meet with private sector representatives to deepen our ongoing collaboration to improve the response to and economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, including measures to support vaccine development and sustainable production.

Under Secretary Fernandez will then travel to Lusaka, where he will meet with President Hakainde Hichilema and Government of Zambia representatives to strengthen bilateral economic ties and promote U.S. investment and business engagement focused on inclusive economic growth and prosperity. The Under Secretary will host representatives from the local business community and the private sector to promote an enabling environment for trade and investment opportunities and economic growth for the citizens of Zambia and the region.