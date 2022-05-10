Nigeria: ASUU Strike - Shut Down Everything, Sowore Urges Nigerian Students

An activist and presidential aspirant, Omoyele Sowore, has advised students affected by the Academic Staff Union of Universities' strike to express their frustration with the lingering industrial action by "shutting down everything with mass action."

Sowore was reacting to the announcement by ASUU to embark on a fresh 12-week roll-over strike on Monday.

He took to his Twitter page to advise the affected students to come together and teach "inhuman" political leaders a big lesson, until the higher institutions are well-funded.

"Nigerian youths/students must teach these inhuman political rulers playing Russian roulette with their future a BIG lesson.

"Let the organising start now, shut down everything with mass action, stop everything until our higher institutions are well funded #WeCantContinueLikeThis.

"They're doing this because their kids don't attend Nigerian universities! #Revolutionnow!," he wrote.