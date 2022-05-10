Tanzania: Vodacom Inspires More Girls Into Science, Technology Fields

THE level of interest for girls pursuing science and technological studies is rising thanks to Vodacom Tanzania's five years of encouraging girls in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields. Vodacom initiated 'Code like a girl' programme few years ago to close up gender disparity between men and women in STEM careers which has been alarming worldwide with researches showing that these are the jobs of the future in driving innovation, social wellbeing, inclusive growth, and sustainable development.

For example, the number of male and female students who enroll in science and technology subjects in school is at par but two in three girls will drop these subjects and will not pursue them beyond secondary education.

This leads to a gender imbalance when it comes to employment and business in the Information Technology (IT) sector. Therefore, Vodacom embarked on leveraging its technological expertise and resources to achieve this goal.

The programme has reached over 1000 girls in Arusha, Dar es Salaam and Mwanza with plans to expand into other regions this year. The programme engages local schools and institutions to generate awareness.

Globally, just 35 per cent of STEM students within higher education institutions are women. As part of its purpose pillar of inclusion for all, Vodacom Tanzania has always empowered women and young girls through technology as an important area of focus for its business development agenda.

Education, specifically in STEM, was immediately identified as a key area for action to empower women and young girls to become more competitive in the business and employment markets. Vodacom Tanzania Human Resources Director Vivienne Penessis said the programme was initiated in 2018 as one way of bridging the gap between girls and boys on STEM.

"Vodacom believes that there needs to be concerted efforts from government, private sector, and academia to encourage young girls still in school to take up STEM subjects," Ms Vivienne said.

The #codelikeagirl is a 4-day programme to develop coding skills, encourage uptake of ICT, and STEM subjects and develop valuable life skills for girls aged between 14-and 18 years. It provides influential mentors for the girls who inspire them to be passionate about technology and its possibilities.

Coding is a way of solving problems, sequential thinking and simulating, creating, and designing. The training is designed to give girls interest in a sector that is currently more popular with boys.

"We deliver the training program in partnership with Tanzania Data Lab (dLab). The training program covers basic knowledge of various computer languages and development programs. "The learning is facilitated interactively and engagingly that integrates life skills while developing code - enabling learners to develop their own websites," she said.

In line with its social responsibility agenda, among the criteria for selection, girls are chosen from a diverse range of backgrounds including those who might otherwise not have received access to this program.

Special consideration is also given to girls with special needs. Maka Mawazo, a young girl living with a physical disability participated in one of the workshops said she was grateful to Vodacom and dLab for this opportunity.

"We had 10 groups in the program. Our group created a website that deals with Genderbased violence (GBV) and we won first prize," Ms Maka said.

She goes on to urge other girls to take advantage of the program, especially those with special needs, since "if they get this opportunity, they should take it. They can do it, just like I did." Eligibility for the 4-day workshop is restricted to female participants aged between 14 and 18 years old.

They need to have an interest in computer knowledge to allow them to learn and fully participate in the workshops. Lastly, they should not have attended previous workshops.

"I always thought coding was such a complex thing that a secondary school girl like myself would need years to learn but after the training at dLab, I realized how interesting and easy coding is. I am even considering pursuing ICT studies in the future because it is interesting" said Sandra William, another recent graduate of the programme. During the 4-day programme, the girls are organized into groups with a trainer ratio of no less than 1 to 10.

The girls design websites and present their ideas to a panel of judges who award the best designs and ideas. For continuity, all the #codelikeagirl alumni become part of a technology talent pool and are continuously engaged after the workshops as they pursue their careers.

Mahadia Tunga, Co Founder, dLab, said they wanted to create a fun atmosphere that will get girls excited about career paths in STEM, and to help more women and girls feel inspired to get into coding and be more involved in the creation and development of tech.

"The #codelikeagirl project has been a success in terms of inculcating interest in ICT and STEM subjects among these girls to pursue related courses in university and other tertiary institutions," Ms Mahadia said.

Through the #codelikeagirl programme, Vodacom can support the country's agenda to achieve its SDG4 targets on quality education which aims to ensure that all girls and boys complete free primary and secondary schooling by 2030. It also aims to provide equal access to affordable vocational training, to eliminate gender and wealth disparities, and achieve universal access to a quality higher education.

"As we commemorate the International Day of Girls in ICT, I am extremely excited to mark over 1000 girls that we have reached with this programme which introduces these girls to coding, a skill that most girls shy away from," said Ms Vivienne. The International Telecommunications Union (ITU) estimates a skills shortfall of over two million jobs in the information and communication technology sector within the next five years.

Girls and young women who learn coding, apps development, and computer science will not only be well placed for a successful career in the ICT sector but ICT skills are rapidly becoming a strong advantage for students in just about any other field they might choose to pursue.

"Girls in ICT Day remind us that ICTs help to improve the lives of people everywhere - through better health care, better environmental management, better communications, and better educational systems that transform the way children and adults learn," ITU Secretary-General Houlin Zhao is quoted as saying.

As we enter the fourth industrial revolution, Vodacom's purpose is to empower even more women and girls through digital solutions and build a more inclusive, vibrant, and sustainable digital economy.