Tanzania: CDC Steps in to Expand Therapy Treatment for Drugs Users

THE United States Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is committed to working closely with the government to help expand treatment services to individuals affected by drugs abuse in Coast Region.

CDC Country Director Dr Mahesh Swaminathan said recently that the organisation will contact the government to devise the best ways to expand such treatments.

Dr Swaminathan made the statement after concluding a one day tour to inspect different health services at Tumbi Regional Referral Hospital in Kibaha Town, which are supported by CDC through Tanzania Health Promotion Support (THPS).

"CDC will continue to work with the government in implementing health projects... the objective is to continue providing quality and improve services to save lives of the people," he said.

Earlier, Coast Regional Medical Officer (RMO) Dr Gunini Kamba told Dr Swaminathan and his delegation that despite high demand for the services there were only two centres which are providing medical treatments to individuals affected by substance use disorders through Medically Assisted Therapy (MAT) in the region

"At the moment, we have only two centres which are providing the services in the region, one in Bagamoyo District and this one here at Tumbi Hospital," he said.

Dr Kamba went on to say that, lack of the services in other areas of the region is forcing the patients to travel long distances to get the treatment centres in the mentioned districts.

According to the RMO, there are a total of 449 individuals who are receiving treatments in Bagamoyo District, while other 318 are being treated in Kibaha District making a total of 767 patients. He said out of the total number, 757 patients are men and other 10 are women.

While at Tumbi hospital Dr Swaminathan had an opportunity to inspect Care and Treatment Centre (CTC) and prevention of mother to child transmission (PMTCT) services; HIV testing services at the out- patient department as well as Covid-19 vaccination point which are also supported by CDC.

Earlier, before the start of his tour, he had a meeting with the Regional Commissioner Mr Aboubakar Kunenge and Regional Health Management Team (RHMT) at the regional headquarters.